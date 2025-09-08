BRIGHT STAR Aeromedical Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for exercise operations during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Sept. 8, 2025. BRIGHT STAR reflects more than four decades of trust and shared commitment between the United States and Egypt. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)