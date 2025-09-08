U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for exercise operations during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Sept. 8, 2025. BRIGHT STAR reflects more than four decades of trust and shared commitment between the United States and Egypt. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976239
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-WN564-5083
|Filename:
|DOD_111279500
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIGHT STAR Aeromedical Exchange, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.