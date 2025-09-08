From Above the Clouds: 13 Countries Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Egypt BRIGHT STAR 25 (GoPro B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a BRIGHT STAR 25 Military Free Fall with service members representing the United States, Egypt, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, India, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa and Yemen over the Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|09.05.2025
|09.09.2025 14:21
|B-Roll
|976238
|250906-F-PS699-7002
|DOD_111279493
|00:07:41
|EG
|4
|4
