U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron demonstrate procedures to their Egyptian air force counterparts aboard a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Sept. 8, 2025. Multinational scenarios improve speed, readiness, and unity in high-intensity operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976235
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-WN564-5204
|Filename:
|DOD_111279484
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bright Star Bilateral Aeromed Exchange, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
