Bright Star Bilateral Aeromed

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron demonstrate procedures to their Egyptian air force counterparts aboard a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Sept. 8, 2025. Bilateral training builds confidence, strengthens cooperation, and ensures both nations can respond effectively to medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)