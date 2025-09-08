Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bright Star Bilateral Aeromed

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron demonstrate procedures to their Egyptian air force counterparts aboard a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Sept. 8, 2025. Bilateral training builds confidence, strengthens cooperation, and ensures both nations can respond effectively to medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976234
    VIRIN: 250908-F-WN564-2445
    Filename: DOD_111279481
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star Bilateral Aeromed, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    aeromedical evacuation
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Medical
    BRIGHT STAR 25

