    Tree trimming on JBSA-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph is conducting ongoing tree maintenance to improve resident safety and protect the flying mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Item Title: Inspiring Intro
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/inspiring-intro-LZ4MA3S
    Item ID: LZ4MA3S
    Author Username: Panda-x-music
    Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
    Registered Project Name: Pinthong
    License Date: August 18th, 2025
    Item License Code: KWDG5VMTS4

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:36
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 976232
    VIRIN: 250909-F-GY993-3844
    Filename: DOD_111279443
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    JBSA-Randolph; AETC; USA; 502ABW

