169th Maintenance Squadron conducts engine test

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron conduct maintenance and an acceptance run on an F100-PW-229 jet engine at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 19-22, 2025. Utilizing their expertise and an engine simulator, the run allowed the aerospace propulsion mechanics to clock the fan inlet module and check for abnormal engine noise, ensuring our aircraft is safe to swiftly launch under varying conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)