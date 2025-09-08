Leaders and Soldiers from the United States, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Denmark, and Belgium participate in the opening ceremony for Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 8, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976216
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-HJ930-5433
|Filename:
|DOD_111279265
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Toxic Valley 25 Opening Ceremony (B-Roll), by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.