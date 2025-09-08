Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month 2025: 10AAMDC Readiness and Resiliency Analyst

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Mr. Andrew Munsterman, readiness and resiliency analyst for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, explains the importance of reaching out for help Sept. 5, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The Army’s suicide prevention month theme for 2025 is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme emphasizes the role that strong, positive relationships play in countering suicide risk (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Suicide Prevention Month

