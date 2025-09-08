Suicide Prevention Month 2025: 10AAMDC Readiness and Resiliency Analyst

Mr. Andrew Munsterman, readiness and resiliency analyst for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, explains the importance of reaching out for help Sept. 5, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The Army’s suicide prevention month theme for 2025 is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme emphasizes the role that strong, positive relationships play in countering suicide risk (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|09.04.2025
|09.09.2025 10:32
|Video Productions
|976214
|250905-A-JK865-4974
|DOD_111279261
|00:01:09
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
