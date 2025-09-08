Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders hone SMC skills

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Air Force Defenders assigned to the 902nd Security Forces Squadron participates in Shoot, Move, Communicate, at Camp Talon, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The annual qualification is part of a continuous training requirement designed to ensure Defenders maintain weapons, tactical movement and team communication proficiency should they need to use the skills in the line of duty while deployed or at home, ensuring the safety and security of JBSA. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders hone SMC skills, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SMC; JBSA; Defenders; SFS; training; AETC; USAF

