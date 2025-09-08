Air Force Defenders assigned to the 902nd Security Forces Squadron participates in Shoot, Move, Communicate, at Camp Talon, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The annual qualification is part of a continuous training requirement designed to ensure Defenders maintain weapons, tactical movement and team communication proficiency should they need to use the skills in the line of duty while deployed or at home, ensuring the safety and security of JBSA. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)
|09.09.2025
Date Posted: 09.09.2025
|Package
|976210
VIRIN: 250909-F-GY993-5300
|DOD_111279212
|00:00:54
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
This work, Defenders hone SMC skills, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
