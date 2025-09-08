Defenders hone SMC skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Defenders assigned to the 902nd Security Forces Squadron participates in Shoot, Move, Communicate, at Camp Talon, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The annual qualification is part of a continuous training requirement designed to ensure Defenders maintain weapons, tactical movement and team communication proficiency should they need to use the skills in the line of duty while deployed or at home, ensuring the safety and security of JBSA. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Kathryn Reaves)



