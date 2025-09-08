57th RQS Saber Junction 25 training operations - Week 1 Broll

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron participate in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 2-14, 2025. During Saber Junction 25, the 57th RQS showcased the refined ability to perform personnel recovery in a high stress environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976208
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-NR948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111279179
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
