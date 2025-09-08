Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Saber Junction 25 b-roll

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Footage during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS’s participation in Saber Junction 25 highlights how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    57 RQS
    StrongerToghether
    NATO

