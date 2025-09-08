Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bright Star 2025

    EGYPT

    09.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcons refuel from a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976202
    VIRIN: 250903-F-YD744-7001
    Filename: DOD_111279129
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 2025, by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Egypt
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR 2025

