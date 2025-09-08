Bright Star 2025

Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcons refuel from a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
