III Marine Expeditionary Force: Forward, Faithful, Focused

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) showcase rapid mobility, close air support, rapid crisis response and expeditionary logistics across the Indo-Pacific. This video product was completed on Aug. 25, 2025, to showcase the capabilities of the III MEF. III MEF is the forward expeditionary force in the Indo-Pacific, showcasing the Marine Corps’ maneuver warfare concept through distributed operations, rapid mobility, and integration with joint and allied forces. Always forward, faithful, and focused, III MEF assures access in competition, deters aggression in crisis, and fights to win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker and LCpl. Alexander Canal)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 05:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976198
|VIRIN:
|250825-M-BH827-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111278910
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
