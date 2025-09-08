III Marine Expeditionary Force: Forward, Faithful, Focused

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) showcase rapid mobility, close air support, rapid crisis response and expeditionary logistics across the Indo-Pacific. This video product was completed on Aug. 25, 2025, to showcase the capabilities of the III MEF. III MEF is the forward expeditionary force in the Indo-Pacific, showcasing the Marine Corps’ maneuver warfare concept through distributed operations, rapid mobility, and integration with joint and allied forces. Always forward, faithful, and focused, III MEF assures access in competition, deters aggression in crisis, and fights to win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker and LCpl. Alexander Canal)