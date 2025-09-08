Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force: Forward, Faithful, Focused

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal and Sgt. Jackson Ricker

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) showcase rapid mobility, close air support, rapid crisis response and expeditionary logistics across the Indo-Pacific. This video product was completed on Aug. 25, 2025, to showcase the capabilities of the III MEF. III MEF is the forward expeditionary force in the Indo-Pacific, showcasing the Marine Corps’ maneuver warfare concept through distributed operations, rapid mobility, and integration with joint and allied forces. Always forward, faithful, and focused, III MEF assures access in competition, deters aggression in crisis, and fights to win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker and LCpl. Alexander Canal)

    allies
    joint force
    readiness
    deter aggression
    Rapid Response

