    USS Canberra

    BAHRAIN

    06.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal 

    AFN Bahrain

    The Littoral Combat Ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) arrived at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the first of four of the class expected to be stationed in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976195
    VIRIN: 250606-N-PI910-1001
    Filename: DOD_111278863
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canberra, by PO3 Joshua Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain AFN Bahrain
    NSA InFocus
    AFN
    NSA Bahrain

