The Littoral Combat Ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) arrived at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the first of four of the class expected to be stationed in the region.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 06:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976195
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-PI910-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111278863
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
