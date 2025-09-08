Estonia Family Day

The 102nd Military Police Company attended a family day hosted by their Estonian counterparts in Tallinn on Aug. 31, 2025. The 102nd Military Police Company hosted a static display, providing a visible demonstration of presence and commitment, reinforcing trust and confidence among local communities and NATO Allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
