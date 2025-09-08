Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estonia Family Day

    TALLIN, ESTONIA

    08.30.2025

    Video by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 102nd Military Police Company attended a family day hosted by their Estonian counterparts in Tallinn on Aug. 31, 2025. The 102nd Military Police Company hosted a static display, providing a visible demonstration of presence and commitment, reinforcing trust and confidence among local communities and NATO Allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 05:07
    Category: B-Roll
    100mpad
    102nd Military Police Company
    Army
    family day
    Estonia

