The Soldiers' Theater hosts the Music Cafe on September 24, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Music Cafe is a monthly event designed to enhance espirit-de-corp and boost the morale of the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian employees in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 04:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976191
|VIRIN:
|250824-A-FG870-1870
|Filename:
|DOD_111278846
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Cafe, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
