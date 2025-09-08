Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Cafe

    ITALY

    08.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Soldiers' Theater hosts the Music Cafe on September 24, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Music Cafe is a monthly event designed to enhance espirit-de-corp and boost the morale of the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian employees in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 04:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976191
    VIRIN: 250824-A-FG870-1870
    Filename: DOD_111278846
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    Soldiers' Theater
    SETAF-AF.
    USAG - Italy
    US Army

