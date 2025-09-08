Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) 25.2 Patrol

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    A video overview of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) 25.2 patrol.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 02:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976187
    VIRIN: 250828-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_111278742
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) 25.2 Patrol, by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

