A video overview of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) 25.2 patrol.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 02:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS America (LHA 6) 25.2 Patrol, by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
