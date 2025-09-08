Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse Aug. - Sept. 2025 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - USAG Japan Full-Scale Exercise
    - Camp Zama Bon Dance Festival
    - ACS 60th Anniversary
    - Sister City Cultural Exchange
    - Holistic Health and Fitness Integrator Course
    - Local Sports Day in Okinawa
    - Kyogamisaki Dragon Canoe Race

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 02:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976186
    VIRIN: 250910-A-MS361-8505
    Filename: DOD_111278732
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse Aug. - Sept. 2025 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

