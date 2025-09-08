Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- USAG Japan Full-Scale Exercise
- Camp Zama Bon Dance Festival
- ACS 60th Anniversary
- Sister City Cultural Exchange
- Holistic Health and Fitness Integrator Course
- Local Sports Day in Okinawa
- Kyogamisaki Dragon Canoe Race
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 02:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976186
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-MS361-8505
|Filename:
|DOD_111278732
|Length:
|00:08:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse Aug. - Sept. 2025 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.