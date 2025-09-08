Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison leader welcomes attendees to 2025 RAD attendees to installation, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon provides opening remarks Sept. 5, 2025, to hundreds of attendees to the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cantlon himself is a retired Army Soldier. Hundreds of retirees and family members participated in the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 00:10
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 2025 RAD, military retirees

