Fort McCoy Garrison leader welcomes attendees to 2025 RAD attendees to installation, Part 2

Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon provides opening remarks Sept. 5, 2025, to hundreds of attendees to the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cantlon himself is a retired Army Soldier. Hundreds of retirees and family members participated in the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|09.05.2025
|09.09.2025 00:10
|B-Roll
|00:02:43
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
