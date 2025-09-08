Guest speaker gives presentation during 2025 RAD prayer breakfast at Fort McCoy, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guest speaker Father Conrad Targonski, university chaplain at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., gives a presentation Sept. 5, 2025, during a prayer breakfast for the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and the Fort McCoy Retiree Services Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)