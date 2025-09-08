Guest speaker gives presentation during 2025 RAD prayer breakfast at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Guest speaker Father Conrad Targonski, university chaplain at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., gives a presentation Sept. 5, 2025, during a prayer breakfast for the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and the Fort McCoy Retiree Services Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 23:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976176
    VIRIN: 250905-A-OK556-4379
    Filename: DOD_111278616
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 2025 RAD, military retirees

