Guest speaker Father Conrad Targonski, university chaplain at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., gives a presentation Sept. 5, 2025, during a prayer breakfast for the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and the Fort McCoy Retiree Services Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 23:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976176
|VIRIN:
|250905-A-OK556-4379
|Filename:
|DOD_111278616
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guest speaker gives presentation during 2025 RAD prayer breakfast at Fort McCoy, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.