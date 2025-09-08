Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, leads staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in a motivational run on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 3, 2025. The motivational run was held to reinforce the importance of physical fitness, esprit de corps, and warrior ethos among staff NCOs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)