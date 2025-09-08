Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, leads staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in a motivational run on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 3, 2025. The motivational run was held to reinforce the importance of physical fitness, esprit de corps, and warrior ethos among staff NCOs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)
