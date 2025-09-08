Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, leads staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in a motivational run on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 3, 2025. The motivational run was held to reinforce the importance of physical fitness, esprit de corps, and warrior ethos among staff NCOs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976175
    VIRIN: 250903-M-DG788-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111278604
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers, by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    SMMC
    Motto Run
    MACG-18
    USMC

