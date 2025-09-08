Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard supports Five Seasons Stand Down (BROLL)

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers supported the Five Seasons Stand Down event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sept. 4, 2025. Medics from the 294th Medical Company Area Support, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hickenbottom and Spc. Meghan Casey, provided medical care to attendees, while Sgt. Aaron Graber of the 34th Army Band performed the national anthem. The Five Seasons Stand Down is an annual community event that connects veterans and others with resources, services, and support to address health, employment, and social needs. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll package by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976169
    VIRIN: 250904-A-AY917-3448
    Filename: DOD_111278462
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Stand Down event
    Veterans
    Iowa

