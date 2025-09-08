Iowa National Guard supports Five Seasons Stand Down (BROLL)

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers supported the Five Seasons Stand Down event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sept. 4, 2025. Medics from the 294th Medical Company Area Support, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hickenbottom and Spc. Meghan Casey, provided medical care to attendees, while Sgt. Aaron Graber of the 34th Army Band performed the national anthem. The Five Seasons Stand Down is an annual community event that connects veterans and others with resources, services, and support to address health, employment, and social needs. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll package by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
