Maj. Michael Cavalier, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

Maj. Michael Cavalier talks about how joining the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command allowed him to stay at a place he loves, Fort Bliss, Texas, and gives him the opportunity to focus on Army experimentation.



"Compared to an operational unit, you remain very focused on your mission. Everything that I do revolves around persistent experimentation and Project Convergence Capstone.”