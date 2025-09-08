Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Michael Cavalier, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Maj. Michael Cavalier talks about how joining the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command allowed him to stay at a place he loves, Fort Bliss, Texas, and gives him the opportunity to focus on Army experimentation.

    "Compared to an operational unit, you remain very focused on your mission. Everything that I do revolves around persistent experimentation and Project Convergence Capstone.”

    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    JMC
    Joint Modernization Command

