Training for Tomorrow: Inside the Air Force's Largest Exercises

From the flightline to the forward edge, the U.S. Air Force’s Department-Level Exercises (DLEs) push Airmen to operate in contested, high-end environments alongside joint and allied partners. This highlight reel showcases the scale, speed, and complexity of DLEs across the force—where every sortie, scenario, and simulation prepares today’s force for tomorrow’s fight.