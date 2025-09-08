From the flightline to the forward edge, the U.S. Air Force’s Department-Level Exercises (DLEs) push Airmen to operate in contested, high-end environments alongside joint and allied partners. This highlight reel showcases the scale, speed, and complexity of DLEs across the force—where every sortie, scenario, and simulation prepares today’s force for tomorrow’s fight.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 16:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976152
|VIRIN:
|250901-O-WH816-4187
|Filename:
|DOD_111278116
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Training for Tomorrow: Inside the Air Force's Largest Exercises, by Delano Scott, identified by DVIDS
