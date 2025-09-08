Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for Tomorrow: Inside the Air Force's Largest Exercises

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Delano Scott 

    Airman Magazine   

    From the flightline to the forward edge, the U.S. Air Force’s Department-Level Exercises (DLEs) push Airmen to operate in contested, high-end environments alongside joint and allied partners. This highlight reel showcases the scale, speed, and complexity of DLEs across the force—where every sortie, scenario, and simulation prepares today’s force for tomorrow’s fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976152
    VIRIN: 250901-O-WH816-4187
    Filename: DOD_111278116
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training for Tomorrow: Inside the Air Force's Largest Exercises, by Delano Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

