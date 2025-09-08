Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Infantryman Badge Testing Day 1

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Camron Hicks 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett O’quain, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, completes the expert physical fitness assessment and land navigation as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2025. The badge represents the highest standard of proficiency for infantry Soldiers, validating their ability to perform essential combat skills under pressure. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Camron Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Testing Day 1, by SPC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB)
    E3B 2025

