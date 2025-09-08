World War II-era PT test drives friendly competition at Fort Knox

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT KNOX, Ky. — Twenty-four newly minted commissioned officers competed in a modified version of the World War II Ground Forces PT Test on Sept. 5. Three took home certificates for earning top scores.



According to event officials, this is the first time in roughly 70 years the test has been conducted at Fort Knox.



The competition consisted of six tests: pushups, a 300-yard run, burpees, a 75-yard pig-a-back, a 70-yard zigzag and a culminating 4-mile ruck march. Each individual event was modified from a team event for scoring.



Congratulations to the top three competitors:



1st place: 2nd Lt. Zachary Stromfors



2nd place: 2nd Lt. Conner Martini



3rd place: 2nd Lt. Gabriel Feliciano



