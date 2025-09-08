Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World War II-era PT test drives friendly competition at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Twenty-four newly minted commissioned officers competed in a modified version of the World War II Ground Forces PT Test on Sept. 5. Three took home certificates for earning top scores.

    According to event officials, this is the first time in roughly 70 years the test has been conducted at Fort Knox.

    The competition consisted of six tests: pushups, a 300-yard run, burpees, a 75-yard pig-a-back, a 70-yard zigzag and a culminating 4-mile ruck march. Each individual event was modified from a team event for scoring.

    Congratulations to the top three competitors:

    1st place: 2nd Lt. Zachary Stromfors

    2nd place: 2nd Lt. Conner Martini

    3rd place: 2nd Lt. Gabriel Feliciano

    This work, World War II-era PT test drives friendly competition at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, WWII Ground Forces PT Test, Physical Fitness, Physical Training

