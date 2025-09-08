World War II-era PT test drives friendly competition at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Twenty-four newly minted commissioned officers competed in a modified version of the World War II Ground Forces PT Test on Sept. 5. Three took home certificates for earning top scores.
According to event officials, this is the first time in roughly 70 years the test has been conducted at Fort Knox.
The competition consisted of six tests: pushups, a 300-yard run, burpees, a 75-yard pig-a-back, a 70-yard zigzag and a culminating 4-mile ruck march. Each individual event was modified from a team event for scoring.
Congratulations to the top three competitors:
1st place: 2nd Lt. Zachary Stromfors
2nd place: 2nd Lt. Conner Martini
3rd place: 2nd Lt. Gabriel Feliciano
