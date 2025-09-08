PEO IEW&S Supports Maneuver Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In today’s complex, multi-domain battlefield, the U.S. Army relies on a multitude of advanced systems to maneuver effectively in any operational environment.



PEO IEW&S works closely with the Maneuver Center of Excellence, and the Maneuver community overall, to identify and develop new capabilities that enhance the maneuver force. This includes systems to see, navigate, disrupt and integrate to ensure our Soldiers are better connected, more informed and mission ready.