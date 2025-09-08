In today’s complex, multi-domain battlefield, the U.S. Army relies on a multitude of advanced systems to maneuver effectively in any operational environment.
PEO IEW&S works closely with the Maneuver Center of Excellence, and the Maneuver community overall, to identify and develop new capabilities that enhance the maneuver force. This includes systems to see, navigate, disrupt and integrate to ensure our Soldiers are better connected, more informed and mission ready.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976143
|VIRIN:
|250908-A-BA022-4736
|Filename:
|DOD_111277845
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PEO IEW&S Supports Maneuver Community, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
