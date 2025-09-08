Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO IEW&S Supports Maneuver Community

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    In today’s complex, multi-domain battlefield, the U.S. Army relies on a multitude of advanced systems to maneuver effectively in any operational environment.

    PEO IEW&S works closely with the Maneuver Center of Excellence, and the Maneuver community overall, to identify and develop new capabilities that enhance the maneuver force. This includes systems to see, navigate, disrupt and integrate to ensure our Soldiers are better connected, more informed and mission ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976143
    VIRIN: 250908-A-BA022-4736
    Filename: DOD_111277845
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Maneuver
    Maneuver Center for Excellence
    lethality
    PEO IEWS
    MAPS GEN II

