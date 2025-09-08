Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    2025 Maneuver Warfighter Conference day 2 video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976141
    VIRIN: 250908-O-IP164-9484
    Filename: DOD_111277803
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day 2, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download