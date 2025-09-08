Aerial training empowers JBSA firefighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters assigned to the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a Fire Apparatus Operator: Aerial training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025. Students received classroom and hands-on instruction covering topics such as types and builds of aerial apparatus as well as optimal positioning, stabilizing systems, maintenance and testing requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)



