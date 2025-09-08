Aerial training empowers JBSA firefighters

Firefighters assigned to the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a Fire Apparatus Operator: Aerial training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025. Students received classroom and hands-on instruction covering topics such as types and builds of aerial apparatus as well as optimal positioning, stabilizing systems, maintenance and testing requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)
Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 14:38
Commercials
976138
250908-F-YB458-1001
DOD_111277795
00:00:35
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
