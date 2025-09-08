Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial training empowers JBSA firefighters

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk and Kathryn Reaves

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a Fire Apparatus Operator: Aerial training course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025. Students received classroom and hands-on instruction covering topics such as types and builds of aerial apparatus as well as optimal positioning, stabilizing systems, maintenance and testing requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 976138
    VIRIN: 250908-F-YB458-1001
    Filename: DOD_111277795
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    JBSA
    training
    safety
    firefighters

