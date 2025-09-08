Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Labor Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (August 27, 2025)

    The Honorable Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of Labor, tours the Inside Machine Shop during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Aug. 27, 2025. Chavez-DeRemer visited as part of her "America at Work" listening tour, where she received overviews on the Apprenticeship and Workers Skilled Progression Program, STEM Outreach, Strategic Educational Partnerships, Workforce Development, the Learning Center, Machine Maintenance, Additive Manufacturing, Air Room Workload Reduction, and a narrative on the evolution of Shop 31.

    (U.S. Navy video Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, Scott Hanson/released)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976137
    VIRIN: 250827-N-BY633-1002
    Filename: DOD_111277794
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

