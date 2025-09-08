AH: Morning Quarters: September 8th

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976132" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250908-N-GF276-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 08, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss the new T-54A multi-engine training system, Rear ADM Brad Rosen visiting Naval Station Rota, and USS McFaul completing Incremental Selected Restricted Availabilty. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash).