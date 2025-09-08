Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 8th

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash 

    All Hands Magazine

    250908-N-GF276-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 08, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss the new T-54A multi-engine training system, Rear ADM Brad Rosen visiting Naval Station Rota, and USS McFaul completing Incremental Selected Restricted Availabilty. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 8th, by PO2 Preston Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    USS McFaul (DDG 74)
    All Hands Magazine
    T-54A

