U.S., NATO Allies, Partners Test Warfighting Tactics at Saber Junction 25 - B-Roll

Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, brought together more than 7,000 troops and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations in one of the largest JMRC rotations in over a decade. Led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, the exercise and organizational design, stressing leadership, tactics and interoperability in a decisive action training environment. The training combined live fire drills, tactical road marches and multinational command-and-control integration, while Poland provided the division-level high command. Designed to bolster NATO’s readiness and deterrence posture, Saber Junction 25 underscored the ability of U.S., Allied and partner forces to operate seamlessly together in large-scale combat operations and rapidly respond to emerging threats.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976110
|VIRIN:
|250908-Z-LI860-5953
|Filename:
|DOD_111277228
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
