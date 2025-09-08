Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., NATO Allies, Partners Test Warfighting Tactics at Saber Junction 25 - B-Roll

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry, Spc. Josephine Malloy, Staff Sgt. David Marquis and Pfc. Makayla Panzer

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, brought together more than 7,000 troops and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations in one of the largest JMRC rotations in over a decade. Led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, the exercise and organizational design, stressing leadership, tactics and interoperability in a decisive action training environment. The training combined live fire drills, tactical road marches and multinational command-and-control integration, while Poland provided the division-level high command. Designed to bolster NATO’s readiness and deterrence posture, Saber Junction 25 underscored the ability of U.S., Allied and partner forces to operate seamlessly together in large-scale combat operations and rapidly respond to emerging threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976110
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-LI860-5953
    Filename: DOD_111277228
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

