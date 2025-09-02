Base Lake Ribbon Cutting

Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing Commander, has opening remarks before the ribbon cutting at the Eagle's Nest on September 5, 2025. The ribbon cutting was held during the End of Summer Bash hosted by the 55th Force Support Squadron celebrating the newly re-built base lake facilities after the historic flood of 2019 at Offutt AFB, Nebraska.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 11:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|976105
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-CV998-3009
|Filename:
|DOD_111277183
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
