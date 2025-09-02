Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base Lake Ribbon Cutting

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing

    Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing Commander, has opening remarks before the ribbon cutting at the Eagle's Nest on September 5, 2025. The ribbon cutting was held during the End of Summer Bash hosted by the 55th Force Support Squadron celebrating the newly re-built base lake facilities after the historic flood of 2019 at Offutt AFB, Nebraska.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 976105
    VIRIN: 250905-F-CV998-3009
    Filename: DOD_111277183
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US

    55th Wing, 55th FSS, 55th MSG, Offutt AFB,

