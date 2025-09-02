Base Lake Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing Commander, has opening remarks before the ribbon cutting at the Eagle's Nest on September 5, 2025. The ribbon cutting was held during the End of Summer Bash hosted by the 55th Force Support Squadron celebrating the newly re-built base lake facilities after the historic flood of 2019 at Offutt AFB, Nebraska.