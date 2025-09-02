Oregon Guard hosts inaugural statewide sniper competition

The Oregon National Guard hosted its inaugural Oregon State Sniper Qualifier Sept. 4-6 at Raymond Rees National Guard Training Center and Boardman Training Area, marking the first statewide competition designed to prepare sniper teams for national-level events. The three-day, nine-stage competition challenged participants with complex problem-solving scenarios that tested marksmanship, decision-making, and adaptability under time pressure, going beyond traditional range training. The winning team earns the opportunity to represent Oregon at the prestigious Winston P. Wilson competition, with potential advancement to the International Sniper Competition. Organized by the 249th Regional Training Institute in just three months, the event has already generated interest from Special Forces units, neighboring states, and law enforcement agencies for future participation.
