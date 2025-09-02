Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United in Strength: Multinational Forces Forge Bonds at Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Josephine Malloy 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO Allies and Partner nations work in cohesion during exercise Saber Junction 25, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 8, 2025. At the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, 14 Allies and Partner nations bring together a powerful blend of expertise, skills, tactics and future innovation. In a world where security challenges grow increasingly complex, the tactical standards and operational readiness of U.S. forces, along with their Allies and Partner nations, must evolve to meet new threats. Interoperability is essential during real-world missions; these training exercises provide an opportunity to test capabilities while fostering stronger relationships between multinational forces. (Video by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United in Strength: Multinational Forces Forge Bonds at Saber Junction 25, by SPC Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

