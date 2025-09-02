Pararescuemen assigned to 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, participate in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The 57th RQS’s participation in Saber Junction 25 provides personnel recovery and combat search and rescue training to fulfill NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976098
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-LD437-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111277109
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25 Week 1, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
