    57th RQS participates in Saber Junction 25 Week 1

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Pararescuemen assigned to 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, participate in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The 57th RQS’s participation in Saber Junction 25 provides personnel recovery and combat search and rescue training to fulfill NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976098
    VIRIN: 250905-F-LD437-1001
    Filename: DOD_111277109
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    57 RQS
    Saber Junction
    NATO

