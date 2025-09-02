57th Rescue Squadron Saber Junction 25 reel

The 57th Rescue Squadron participates in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS’s participation in Saber Junction 25 highlights how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
