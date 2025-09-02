Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th Rescue Squadron Saber Junction 25 reel

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 57th Rescue Squadron participates in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS’s participation in Saber Junction 25 highlights how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976094
    VIRIN: 250906-F-SH233-6226
    Filename: DOD_111277043
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th Rescue Squadron Saber Junction 25 reel, by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    SaberJunction
    57th RQS
    NATO

