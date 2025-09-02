57th Rescue Squadron Saber Junction 25 reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976094" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 57th Rescue Squadron participates in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. The 57th RQS’s participation in Saber Junction 25 highlights how Air Force Special Warfare forces remain ready and postured to integrate with Army and NATO ground units in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)