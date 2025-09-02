D.C. Guard commanding general thanks employers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976087" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, thanks employers for supporting Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen serving in Joint Task Force D.C. About 2,300 Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)