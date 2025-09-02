D.C. Guard commanding general thanks employers

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, thanks employers for supporting Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen serving in Joint Task Force D.C. About 2,300 Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
