    D.C. Guard commanding general thanks employers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, thanks employers for supporting Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen serving in Joint Task Force D.C. About 2,300 Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    D.C. National Guard
    Employer Appreciation
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

