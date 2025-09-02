Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed a 10-foot by 11-foot bulkhead at Mount Morris Dam as part of ongoing summer construction efforts in Mount Morris, New York, September 3, 2025. The bulkhead is being tested in all 9 conduits to ensure they can be safely sealed off, allowing for future inspection and maintenance work to ensure the long-term reliability of the dam’s infrastructure (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 08:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976081
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-FB511-7156
|Filename:
|DOD_111276951
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Mount Morris Dam Bulkhead Installation: Major Step in Summer-Long Project, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
