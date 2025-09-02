Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Morris Dam Bulkhead Installation: Major Step in Summer-Long Project

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed a 10-foot by 11-foot bulkhead at Mount Morris Dam as part of ongoing summer construction efforts in Mount Morris, New York, September 3, 2025. The bulkhead is being tested in all 9 conduits to ensure they can be safely sealed off, allowing for future inspection and maintenance work to ensure the long-term reliability of the dam’s infrastructure (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 08:35
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Morris Dam Bulkhead Installation: Major Step in Summer-Long Project, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers

