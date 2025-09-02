Mount Morris Dam Bulkhead Installation: Major Step in Summer-Long Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976081" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed a 10-foot by 11-foot bulkhead at Mount Morris Dam as part of ongoing summer construction efforts in Mount Morris, New York, September 3, 2025. The bulkhead is being tested in all 9 conduits to ensure they can be safely sealed off, allowing for future inspection and maintenance work to ensure the long-term reliability of the dam’s infrastructure (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).