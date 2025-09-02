Interviews: SETAF-AF holds Theater Security Cooperation Workshop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and civilians answer questions related to the Theater Security Cooperation Workshop hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 3, 2025. The workshop strengthened SETAF-AF’s ability to support U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa by enhancing regional partnerships, improving interoperability and aligning strategic efforts to promote stability across the African continent. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)



Interviews:

00:00- U.S. Army Col. Will Daniel, director of security cooperation, SETAF-AF

00:45- Brian Driggers, deputy commander, U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization

02:37- Mr. Mark “Hap” Harlow, defense cooperation branch chief, SETAF-AF

05:57- U.S. Army Col. Christopher Hill, project manager for Integrated Fires Mission Command, with Program Executive Office, Missiles and Space