    Interviews: SETAF-AF holds Theater Security Cooperation Workshop

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. service members and civilians answer questions related to the Theater Security Cooperation Workshop hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 3, 2025. The workshop strengthened SETAF-AF’s ability to support U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa by enhancing regional partnerships, improving interoperability and aligning strategic efforts to promote stability across the African continent. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

    Interviews:
    00:00- U.S. Army Col. Will Daniel, director of security cooperation, SETAF-AF
    00:45- Brian Driggers, deputy commander, U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization
    02:37- Mr. Mark “Hap” Harlow, defense cooperation branch chief, SETAF-AF
    05:57- U.S. Army Col. Christopher Hill, project manager for Integrated Fires Mission Command, with Program Executive Office, Missiles and Space

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976076
    VIRIN: 250905-A-TP553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276932
    Length: 00:10:32
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews: SETAF-AF holds Theater Security Cooperation Workshop, by SGT Michael Westendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Cooperation
    TIC
    StrongerTogether
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    TSCAfrica

