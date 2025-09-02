U.S. service members and civilians answer questions related to the Theater Security Cooperation Workshop hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 3, 2025. The workshop strengthened SETAF-AF’s ability to support U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa by enhancing regional partnerships, improving interoperability and aligning strategic efforts to promote stability across the African continent. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)
Interviews:
00:00- U.S. Army Col. Will Daniel, director of security cooperation, SETAF-AF
00:45- Brian Driggers, deputy commander, U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization
02:37- Mr. Mark “Hap” Harlow, defense cooperation branch chief, SETAF-AF
05:57- U.S. Army Col. Christopher Hill, project manager for Integrated Fires Mission Command, with Program Executive Office, Missiles and Space
This work, Interviews: SETAF-AF holds Theater Security Cooperation Workshop, by SGT Michael Westendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
