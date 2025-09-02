Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota - Social Media Reel

    SPAIN

    08.21.2025

    Video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class David Zazueta and Midshipman 2nd Class Gonzalo Rojas tour Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Aug. 18-22, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 07:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976074
    VIRIN: 250822-N-BO832-1003
    Filename: DOD_111276925
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Midshipmen
    Rota
    United States Naval Academy (USNA)
    tour

