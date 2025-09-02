Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atsugi CPO Season Cleanup

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Chief Petty Officer selectees participating in NAF Atsugi's CPO season host a park cleanup at Ayase Sports Park.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 02:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976069
    VIRIN: 250823-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276746
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atsugi CPO Season Cleanup, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAF Atsugi
    Chief Petty Officer Season
    Japan
    U.S. Navy

