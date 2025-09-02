Chief Petty Officer selectees participating in NAF Atsugi's CPO season host a park cleanup at Ayase Sports Park.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 02:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976069
|VIRIN:
|250823-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111276746
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atsugi CPO Season Cleanup, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.