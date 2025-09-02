Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant finds innovative solution to enable communication for CH-53K squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brandt Kinder, from Indiana, an Avionics Technician with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, speaks on his actions during his squadron’s recent deployment for training in Florida and the Bahamas, Aug. 14, 2025. Kinder was selected for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general’s Cowbell Award for using an innovative solution to enable communication during the deployment for training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976067
    VIRIN: 250814-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276607
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant finds innovative solution to enable communication for CH-53K squadron, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMH 461
    human interest
    USMC New
    cowbell 2ndMAW
    Cowbell Award
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download