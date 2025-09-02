U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant finds innovative solution to enable communication for CH-53K squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brandt Kinder, from Indiana, an Avionics Technician with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, speaks on his actions during his squadron’s recent deployment for training in Florida and the Bahamas, Aug. 14, 2025. Kinder was selected for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general’s Cowbell Award for using an innovative solution to enable communication during the deployment for training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)