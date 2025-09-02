Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Wing Training Day

    JAPAN

    08.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base held a training day at Tama Hills, Japan on August 21, 2025. The training goal was to expose Airmen to the mission ready airmen concept and understand how to operate in obscure environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 22:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976066
    VIRIN: 250821-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276605
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Wing Training Day, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    Tama Hills
    374th Air Lift Wing

