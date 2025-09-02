Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan is hosted the 2025 Fuji Friendship Festival, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This is an annual open base event where the local public can come visit the installation and view different military equipment, eat from different food booths, and enjoy multiple live performances. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976062
|VIRIN:
|250823-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111276601
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Fuji Friendship Festival, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.