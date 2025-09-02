Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Fuji Friendship Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan is hosted the 2025 Fuji Friendship Festival, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This is an annual open base event where the local public can come visit the installation and view different military equipment, eat from different food booths, and enjoy multiple live performances. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976062
    VIRIN: 250823-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276601
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Fuji Friendship Festival, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    Camp Fuji friendship festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download