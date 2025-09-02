Camp Fuji friendship festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan is hosted the 2025 Fuji Friendship Festival, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This is an annual open base event where the local public can come visit the installation and view different military equipment, eat from different food booths, and enjoy multiple live performances. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)