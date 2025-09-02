Grandson of Fort McCoy namesake discusses ceremony held to remember Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after, talks about attending a special ceremony to honor his grandfather at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, 88th Readiness Division, and many others participates in a special remembrance ceremony Sept. 5, 2025, to remember Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy. The ceremony was held on the birthday of McCoy, who was born on Sept. 5, 1867. Maj. Gen. McCoy is whom Fort McCoy, Wis., is named after. The son of a Civil War captain, McCoy was a prominent local resident who served as a lawyer, district attorney, county judge and mayor of Sparta, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)