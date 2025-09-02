15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications During Staff Planning Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establish a rapid response communications node during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)



