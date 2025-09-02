Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications During Staff Planning Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establish a rapid response communications node during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Suspense Emotional by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Mysterious Investigative Synth Pulse (Alien Pulse) by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Form by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Documentary by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Animation of Giant hurricane seen from the space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA by klss777/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Bad Weather and Low Season on Tropical Island. Palm Trees in Rain by di_media/stock.adobe.com

    This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Violent Hurricane Winds Blow Roofins Materials Through Air in Major Storm - Jebi by James/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 21:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976060
    VIRIN: 250819-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111276588
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

