15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications During Staff Planning Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establish a rapid response communications node during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The communications detachment exercised expeditionary capabilities and procedures to setup and maintain communications from an austere environment. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Suspense Emotional by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Mysterious Investigative Synth Pulse (Alien Pulse) by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Form by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Documentary by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com
This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Animation of Giant hurricane seen from the space. Elements of this image furnished by NASA by klss777/stock.adobe.com
This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Bad Weather and Low Season on Tropical Island. Palm Trees in Rain by di_media/stock.adobe.com
This video contains imagery from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Violent Hurricane Winds Blow Roofins Materials Through Air in Major Storm - Jebi by James/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 21:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976060
|VIRIN:
|250819-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111276588
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Establishes Rapid Response Communications During Staff Planning Exercise, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
