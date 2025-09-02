Jeffery Fluker, manager of the Housing Office onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks to Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham, also known as DJ Sparrow, about the importance of window safety and fall prevention, at American Forces Network Sasebo, Aug. 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 21:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976059
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111276587
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Window Safety RAI, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.