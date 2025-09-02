Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy personnel honor Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy on his birthday with special remembrance ceremony, Part 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, 88th Readiness Division, and many others participate in a special remembrance ceremony Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis., to remember Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy — the namesake of Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held on the birthday of McCoy, who was born on Sept. 5, 1867. Maj. Gen. McCoy is whom Fort McCoy, Wis., is named after. The son of a Civil War captain, McCoy was a prominent local resident who served as a lawyer, district attorney, county judge and mayor of Sparta, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 21:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976058
    VIRIN: 250905-A-OK556-9737
    Filename: DOD_111276586
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy personnel honor Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy on his birthday with special remembrance ceremony, Part 4, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy, Army history, remembrance ceremony, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download